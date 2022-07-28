Lamden (TAU) Market Cap Tops $3.20 Million

Lamden (TAU) traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 28th. One Lamden coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0225 or 0.00000094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Lamden has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. Lamden has a total market capitalization of $3.20 million and approximately $66,547.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00005497 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000033 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Theoscoin (THS) traded 30.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000044 BTC.

About Lamden

TAU is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 248,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io. The official website for Lamden is lamden.io.

Lamden Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

