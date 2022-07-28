Landis+Gyr Group AG (OTCMKTS:LDGYY) Short Interest Update

Landis+Gyr Group AG (OTCMKTS:LDGYY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 62.5% from the June 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Landis+Gyr Group in a research note on Friday, May 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Landis+Gyr Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS:LDGYY opened at $15.39 on Thursday. Landis+Gyr Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.60 and a fifty-two week high of $19.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.02.
Landis+Gyr Group Company Profile
Landis+Gyr Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated energy management solutions to utility sector in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers prepayment electricity, commercial/industrial and grid, and non-smart and smart gas meters; heat and water meters and solutions; load control devices; and system deployment, managed network, and energy data management solutions.
Further Reading
