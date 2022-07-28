Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) Cut to Underperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Sunday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $1.15 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $3.25.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a neutral rating on shares of Latch in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.07.

Latch Price Performance

LTCH opened at $1.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.44. The company has a market capitalization of $173.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.54. Latch has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $14.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Latch

Latch ( NASDAQ:LTCH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35). The business had revenue of $13.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 million. Latch had a negative return on equity of 40.08% and a negative net margin of 356.40%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Latch will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTCH. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Latch in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Latch in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,431,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Latch in the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Latch during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,478,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Latch during the fourth quarter valued at about $713,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

Latch Company Profile

Latch, Inc operates as an enterprise technology company in the United States and Canada. The company offers LatchOS, an operating system that extends smart access, delivery and guest management, smart home and sensors, connectivity, and personalization and services. Its software products include Latch Resident Mobile Applications, Latch Manager Web, and the Latch Manager Mobile Applications.

