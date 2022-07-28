Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) Given “Downgrade” Rating at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated their downgrade rating on shares of Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Latch in a report on Friday, July 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.07.

LTCH traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $1.19. 8,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,969,047. Latch has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $14.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.44. The stock has a market cap of $172.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.54.

Latch ( NASDAQ:LTCH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.35). The company had revenue of $13.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 million. Latch had a negative net margin of 356.40% and a negative return on equity of 40.08%. On average, equities analysts predict that Latch will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LTCH. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Latch by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Latch during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Latch during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Latch during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Latch during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. 54.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Latch, Inc operates as an enterprise technology company in the United States and Canada. The company offers LatchOS, an operating system that extends smart access, delivery and guest management, smart home and sensors, connectivity, and personalization and services. Its software products include Latch Resident Mobile Applications, Latch Manager Web, and the Latch Manager Mobile Applications.

