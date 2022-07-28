LATOKEN Price Hits $0.0703 on Exchanges (LA)

LATOKEN (LA) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 28th. In the last seven days, LATOKEN has traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar. LATOKEN has a market cap of $26.73 million and $8,768.00 worth of LATOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LATOKEN coin can currently be bought for about $0.0703 or 0.00000294 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23,878.67 or 1.00002911 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004183 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00005187 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003964 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004190 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002141 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.39 or 0.00127275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00029847 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004184 BTC.

LATOKEN Coin Profile

LATOKEN is a coin. It was first traded on October 18th, 2017. LATOKEN’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 380,105,462 coins. LATOKEN’s official Twitter account is @latokens and its Facebook page is accessible here. LATOKEN’s official website is latoken.com. The Reddit community for LATOKEN is /r/latoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

LATOKEN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LATOKEN is developing a one-stop multi-asset trading platform, which already allows trading of major crypto pairs and perspective ICO tokens. LATOKEN have also tested trades of asset tokens linked to prices of hard assets, like shares of blue chips (e.g. Apple, Amazon, Tesla) and commodities (oil, gold, silver). LATOKEN team is now working on acquiring all necessary licenses for launching a full-scale trading of asset tokens. “

