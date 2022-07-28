Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $30.78

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.78 and traded as high as $32.73. Laurentian Bank of Canada shares last traded at $32.65, with a volume of 1,000 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LRCDF shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.57.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.51.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

