Lead Wallet (LEAD) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2,679.00

Lead Wallet (LEAD) traded up 23.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 28th. Lead Wallet has a total market cap of $313,695.33 and approximately $2,679.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lead Wallet coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Lead Wallet has traded up 21.1% against the U.S. dollar.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004267 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001533 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00016520 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00033312 BTC.

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet. The official message board for Lead Wallet is medium.com/lead-blog. Lead Wallet’s official website is leadwallet.io.

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lead Wallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lead Wallet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lead Wallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

