Lead Wallet (LEAD) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2,679.00

Lead Wallet (LEAD) traded up 23.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 28th. Lead Wallet has a total market cap of $313,695.33 and approximately $2,679.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lead Wallet coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Lead Wallet has traded up 21.1% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004267 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001533 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002149 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00016520 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001740 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00033312 BTC.
About Lead Wallet
Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet. The official message board for Lead Wallet is medium.com/lead-blog. Lead Wallet’s official website is leadwallet.io.
Lead Wallet Coin Trading
