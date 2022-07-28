Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,655 Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,655 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 171.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 369 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 25.9% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 612 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 413.6% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 650 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 10.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $59.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.90. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $53.83 and a 12-month high of $89.51.

RIO has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,420 ($65.30) to GBX 5,300 ($63.86) in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,200 ($50.60) to GBX 4,100 ($49.40) in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Liberum Capital cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,211.67.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

