Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $227,000 in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,905 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EOG Resources news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total value of $267,843.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 66,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,417,388. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total transaction of $472,116.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,092,777.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total value of $267,843.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 66,980 shares in the company, valued at $9,417,388. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,395 shares of company stock worth $883,134. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

EOG Resources stock opened at $108.19 on Thursday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.81 and a 12-month high of $147.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.66. The stock has a market cap of $63.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.69.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.31. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 23.12%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EOG. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $152.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Johnson Rice raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James raised shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $164.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.32.

EOG Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Further Reading

