Credit Suisse Group Lowers LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Price Target to $20.00

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 46.84% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LendingClub in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on LendingClub to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LendingClub presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.40.

LendingClub Stock Down 10.5 %

LC stock traded down $1.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.62. 166,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,309,069. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.66. LendingClub has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $49.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 2.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at LendingClub

LendingClub ( NYSE:LC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $330.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.97 million. LendingClub had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The company’s revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LendingClub will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Valerie Kay sold 22,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $323,323.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 139,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,959,668.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Valerie Kay sold 22,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $323,323.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,959,668.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total transaction of $51,645.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,918 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,573.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,325 shares of company stock worth $516,831. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LendingClub in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in LendingClub by 367.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in LendingClub in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LendingClub by 45.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

