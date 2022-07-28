Credit Suisse Group Lowers LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Price Target to $20.00

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 46.84% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LendingClub in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on LendingClub to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LendingClub presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.40.
LendingClub Stock Down 10.5 %
LC stock traded down $1.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.62. 166,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,309,069. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.66. LendingClub has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $49.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 2.00.
Insider Buying and Selling at LendingClub
In related news, insider Valerie Kay sold 22,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $323,323.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 139,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,959,668.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Valerie Kay sold 22,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $323,323.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,959,668.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total transaction of $51,645.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,918 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,573.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,325 shares of company stock worth $516,831. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LendingClub in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in LendingClub by 367.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in LendingClub in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LendingClub by 45.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About LendingClub
LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.
