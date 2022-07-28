Levy Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires 125 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ESGU. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $858,845,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,645,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,146,375,000 after buying an additional 4,774,442 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,685,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,339,000 after buying an additional 818,792 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,107,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,462,000 after buying an additional 798,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,894,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,130,000 after buying an additional 768,351 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ESGU traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $88.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,391. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.13. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $80.64 and a 52-week high of $108.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.276 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%.

