Levy Wealth Management Group LLC Buys 250 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,737 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Keel Point LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 11,083 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,964 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 2.6% during the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,041 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in Oracle by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 13,075 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $75.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,573,193. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.09. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $63.76 and a one year high of $106.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.84.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.14. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,153,743.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,153,743.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224. Corporate insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $126.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $110.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, June 20th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.91.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

