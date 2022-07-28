Levy Wealth Management Group LLC Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,077 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises 1.1% of Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,432 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 11,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

USMV traded up $0.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $72.38. The company had a trading volume of 3,275,381 shares. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.86. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

