Levy Wealth Management Group LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF accounts for 1.8% of Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $4,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWV. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock traded up $5.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $231.86. The stock had a trading volume of 150,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,685. The company has a 50-day moving average of $225.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.74. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $209.16 and a fifty-two week high of $280.44.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

