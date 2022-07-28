Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Holdings Cut by Hosking Partners LLP

Hosking Partners LLP lowered its holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 619,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,110 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $15,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Liberty Global in the first quarter worth about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 22.6% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 10.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LBTYA. Barclays cut their price target on Liberty Global from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

Liberty Global Price Performance

In related news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $484,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,776,372.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Liberty Global news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 8,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total transaction of $204,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 160,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,097,820.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 20,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $484,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,776,372.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,479 shares of company stock valued at $2,165,060. Company insiders own 9.41% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,369. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.18. Liberty Global plc has a twelve month low of $20.18 and a twelve month high of $30.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.38.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $2.06. Liberty Global had a net margin of 148.96% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Research analysts forecast that Liberty Global plc will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

