Liberty Latin America (LILAK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAKGet Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAKGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter.

Liberty Latin America Stock Performance

Liberty Latin America stock opened at $7.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.33. Liberty Latin America has a fifty-two week low of $6.76 and a fifty-two week high of $14.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Liberty Latin America news, SVP Aamir Hussain bought 10,000 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.99 per share, for a total transaction of $89,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Liberty Latin America news, major shareholder John C. Malone bought 567,151 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.11 per share, for a total transaction of $4,599,594.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 567,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,599,602.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Aamir Hussain bought 10,000 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.99 per share, for a total transaction of $89,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,144,302 shares of company stock worth $9,289,089.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Latin America

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LILAK. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 3,107.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 9,851 shares in the last quarter. 59.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Liberty Latin America from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Liberty Latin America from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Liberty Latin America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Liberty Latin America from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Liberty Latin America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean and Networks, C&W Panama, Liberty Puerto Rico, VTR, and Costa Rica segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

Earnings History for Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK)

