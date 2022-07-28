Liberty Latin America (LILAK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter.

Liberty Latin America stock opened at $7.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.33. Liberty Latin America has a fifty-two week low of $6.76 and a fifty-two week high of $14.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.41.

In other Liberty Latin America news, SVP Aamir Hussain bought 10,000 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.99 per share, for a total transaction of $89,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Liberty Latin America news, major shareholder John C. Malone bought 567,151 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.11 per share, for a total transaction of $4,599,594.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 567,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,599,602.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Aamir Hussain bought 10,000 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.99 per share, for a total transaction of $89,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,144,302 shares of company stock worth $9,289,089.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LILAK. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 3,107.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 9,851 shares in the last quarter. 59.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Liberty Latin America from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Liberty Latin America from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Liberty Latin America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Liberty Latin America from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Liberty Latin America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean and Networks, C&W Panama, Liberty Puerto Rico, VTR, and Costa Rica segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

