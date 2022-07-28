LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LITB opened at $1.10 on Friday. LightInTheBox has a 52-week low of $0.87 and a 52-week high of $2.09. The stock has a market cap of $124.37 million, a P/E ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.12.

About LightInTheBox

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. operates as a cross-border e-commerce platform that delivers products directly to its customers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

