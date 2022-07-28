Lincoln Capital LLC Acquires 1,458 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Lincoln Capital LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,718 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises 1.0% of Lincoln Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $4,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,706,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,397,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,903 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,129,303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $490,520,000 after buying an additional 1,818,338 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 4,268,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $507,043,000 after buying an additional 978,163 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,899,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,057,168,000 after purchasing an additional 898,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Discerene Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth about $96,683,000. 17.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BABA shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.13.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $100.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $73.28 and a 52-week high of $203.27. The stock has a market cap of $272.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.73.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.78. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $204.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

