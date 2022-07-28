Lincoln Capital LLC Sells 412 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Lincoln Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Ecolab by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $193.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $193.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $191.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.12.

ECL stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $161.02. 1,889 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,100,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.29. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $143.82 and a one year high of $238.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.00 billion, a PE ratio of 41.83, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $158.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.42.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

In related news, Director Tracy B. Mckibben bought 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $250,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total value of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,396,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tracy B. Mckibben acquired 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $250,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

