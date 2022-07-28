Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.72

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.72 and traded as high as $7.26. Lincoln Educational Services shares last traded at $7.18, with a volume of 122,704 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LINC shares. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com lowered Lincoln Educational Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $191.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.72.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. 60.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, and Healthcare and Other Professions.

