Linde (NYSE:LIN) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.73-11.93 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.87. Linde also updated its Q3 guidance to $2.85-2.95 EPS.

NYSE:LIN opened at $291.47 on Thursday. Linde has a one year low of $265.12 and a one year high of $352.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $299.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.43, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.88.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.15. Linde had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Linde will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 60.31%.

LIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. AlphaValue raised shares of Linde to a reduce rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Linde from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $355.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a $352.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $367.80.

In related news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total value of $57,948.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,600.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Linde by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in Linde by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 29,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,308,000 after buying an additional 10,107 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at about $955,000. Finally, Heirloom Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management now owns 13,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after buying an additional 5,592 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

