Lingo Media (OTCMKTS:LMDCF) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.06

Lingo Media Co. (OTCMKTS:LMDCF – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.06 and traded as low as $0.01. Lingo Media shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 999 shares traded.

Lingo Media Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $434,442.00, a PE ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.06.

Get Lingo Media alerts:

Lingo Media (OTCMKTS:LMDCF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Lingo Media had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.50%. The company had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter.

About Lingo Media

Lingo Media Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and supports a suite of English and other language learning solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Print-Based English Language Learning (License of Intellectual Property), and Online and Offline Language Learning.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lingo Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lingo Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.