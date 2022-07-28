Lithium (LITH) One Day Volume Tops $286,480.00

Lithium (LITH) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 27th. One Lithium coin can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lithium has a total market cap of $4.60 million and $286,480.00 worth of Lithium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lithium has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004383 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001567 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002214 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00016629 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001806 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00033747 BTC.
Lithium Profile
Lithium’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,664,390,467 coins. Lithium’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Lithium Coin Trading
