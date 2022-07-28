LiveRamp (NASDAQ:RAMP) Stock Price Down 4.4%

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAMP – Get Rating) shares were down 4.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.94 and last traded at $26.05. Approximately 458,263 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 679,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.24.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com lowered LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th.
LiveRamp Trading Down 0.2 %
The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -54.56 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.75.
About LiveRamp
LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier; Safe Haven, an enterprise data enablement platform; LiveRamp Data Marketplace, a solution that seamlessly connects data owners' audience data across the marketing ecosystem; and AbiliTec, an offline identity resolution platform.
