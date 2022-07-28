LiveRamp (NASDAQ:RAMP) Stock Price Down 4.4%

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAMP – Get Rating) shares were down 4.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.94 and last traded at $26.05. Approximately 458,263 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 679,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th.

LiveRamp Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -54.56 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.75.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp ( NASDAQ:RAMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $141.73 million during the quarter. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 6.40% and a positive return on equity of 0.69%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier; Safe Haven, an enterprise data enablement platform; LiveRamp Data Marketplace, a solution that seamlessly connects data owners' audience data across the marketing ecosystem; and AbiliTec, an offline identity resolution platform.

Further Reading

