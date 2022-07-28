Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 595,479 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 13,183,998 shares.The stock last traded at $2.15 and had previously closed at $2.22.
LYG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 44 ($0.53) to GBX 45 ($0.54) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 58 ($0.70) to GBX 61 ($0.73) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 60 ($0.72) to GBX 61 ($0.73) in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.67.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $36.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.29.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,947,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 441.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,365,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,262,000 after buying an additional 12,530,240 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 74.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,532,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,794,000 after buying an additional 4,930,905 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 57.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,445,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,006,000 after buying an additional 4,519,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the first quarter valued at $9,728,000. Institutional investors own 1.41% of the company’s stock.
Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.
