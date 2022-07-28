Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 595,479 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 13,183,998 shares.The stock last traded at $2.15 and had previously closed at $2.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LYG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 44 ($0.53) to GBX 45 ($0.54) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 58 ($0.70) to GBX 61 ($0.73) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 60 ($0.72) to GBX 61 ($0.73) in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.67.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $36.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,947,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 441.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,365,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,262,000 after buying an additional 12,530,240 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 74.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,532,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,794,000 after buying an additional 4,930,905 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 57.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,445,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,006,000 after buying an additional 4,519,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the first quarter valued at $9,728,000. Institutional investors own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.