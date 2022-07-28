LMP Capital and Income Fund (NYSE:SCD) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.71

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.71 and traded as low as $12.74. LMP Capital and Income Fund shares last traded at $12.82, with a volume of 39,954 shares trading hands.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Stock Up 1.3 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.71.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.84%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About LMP Capital and Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCD. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 1,139.8% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 4,559 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 48.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $155,000.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

