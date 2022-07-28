Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Price Target Raised to C$123.00

Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$118.00 to C$123.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LBLCF. TD Securities lifted their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$120.00 to C$122.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$110.00 to C$116.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$120.00 to C$133.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$116.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.38.

Get Loblaw Companies alerts:

Loblaw Companies Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of LBLCF traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $91.46. 330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,052. Loblaw Companies has a 52-week low of $64.83 and a 52-week high of $94.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.63.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Loblaw Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loblaw Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.