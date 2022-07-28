Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Price Target Raised to C$124.00 at Desjardins

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Desjardins from C$116.00 to C$124.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.58% from the company’s previous close. Desjardins also issued estimates for Loblaw Companies’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.45 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on L. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$120.00 to C$133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$116.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$122.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$120.50.

Get Loblaw Companies alerts:

Loblaw Companies Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of TSE L traded up C$2.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$119.71. The company had a trading volume of 236,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,574. The company has a market capitalization of C$39.23 billion and a PE ratio of 20.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.06, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Loblaw Companies has a 1-year low of C$82.28 and a 1-year high of C$123.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$115.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$110.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

Loblaw Companies ( TSE:L Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.31 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$12.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.36 billion. On average, analysts predict that Loblaw Companies will post 7.0599998 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard Dufresne sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$112.55, for a total transaction of C$562,772.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$662,270.09.

About Loblaw Companies

(Get Rating)

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Loblaw Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loblaw Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.