Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Price Target Raised to C$154.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$154.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$116.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins boosted their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$116.00 to C$124.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$125.00 to C$127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$118.00 to C$123.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$120.50.

Loblaw Companies Price Performance

Shares of Loblaw Companies stock traded up C$2.62 on Thursday, hitting C$119.71. 236,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,574. The stock has a market capitalization of C$39.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$115.60 and a 200 day moving average price of C$110.41. Loblaw Companies has a 1-year low of C$82.28 and a 1-year high of C$123.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.06.

Insider Transactions at Loblaw Companies

Loblaw Companies ( TSE:L Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.31 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$12.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.36 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Loblaw Companies will post 7.0599998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard Dufresne sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$112.55, for a total transaction of C$562,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,884 shares in the company, valued at C$662,270.09.

About Loblaw Companies

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

