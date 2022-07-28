London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) Shares Up 0.2%

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 7,996 ($96.34) and last traded at GBX 7,830 ($94.34). 284,421 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 670,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7,812 ($94.12).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a £100 ($120.48) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 9,200 ($110.84) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a £103 ($124.10) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, London Stock Exchange Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 9,177.14 ($110.57).

London Stock Exchange Group Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of £44.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8,028.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.80, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 7,435.55 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 7,461.58.

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in the market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-trading, and foreign exchange markets, including London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, CurveGlobal, FXall, and Tradeweb.

