Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Has $397,000 Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 94.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 96.0% in the 1st quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VB opened at $189.72 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $184.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.46. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $169.62 and a one year high of $241.06.

