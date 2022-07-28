Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Raises Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 134.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 146,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,562,000 after acquiring an additional 83,915 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 3,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Bank purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $274,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,332,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $112,209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 6.7 %

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $171.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $158.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.91. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $144.46 and a fifty-two week high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TXN. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,640,773.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Read More

