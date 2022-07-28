Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Sells 38,233 Shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Get Rating) by 90.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,233 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSEW. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,723,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,233,000 after purchasing an additional 10,633 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 460,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,040,000 after purchasing an additional 16,367 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 421,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,143,000 after purchasing an additional 36,661 shares during the period. Tlwm raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Tlwm now owns 221,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 213,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,243,000 after purchasing an additional 27,678 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of GSEW opened at $59.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.76 and a 200-day moving average of $62.60.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSEW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.