Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.64

Shares of Lucara Diamond Corp. (TSE:LUC – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.64 and traded as low as C$0.62. Lucara Diamond shares last traded at C$0.62, with a volume of 51,874 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Lucara Diamond from C$1.10 to C$1.20 in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Get Lucara Diamond alerts:

Lucara Diamond Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.64 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$290.28 million and a P/E ratio of 5.82.

Lucara Diamond Company Profile

Lucara Diamond ( TSE:LUC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$86.38 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Lucara Diamond Corp. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Lucara Diamond Corp., a diamond mining company, focuses on the development and operation of diamond properties in Africa. The company holds 100% interests in the Karowe mine located in Botswana. It also operates Clara Platform, a digital platform for the sale of rough diamonds. The company was formerly known as Bannockburn Resources Limited and changed its name to Lucara Diamond Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lucara Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucara Diamond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.