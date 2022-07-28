Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.64

Posted by on Jul 28th, 2022

Shares of Lucara Diamond Corp. (TSE:LUCGet Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.64 and traded as low as C$0.62. Lucara Diamond shares last traded at C$0.62, with a volume of 51,874 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Lucara Diamond from C$1.10 to C$1.20 in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Lucara Diamond Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.64 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$290.28 million and a P/E ratio of 5.82.

Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUCGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$86.38 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Lucara Diamond Corp. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lucara Diamond Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lucara Diamond Corp., a diamond mining company, focuses on the development and operation of diamond properties in Africa. The company holds 100% interests in the Karowe mine located in Botswana. It also operates Clara Platform, a digital platform for the sale of rough diamonds. The company was formerly known as Bannockburn Resources Limited and changed its name to Lucara Diamond Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lucara Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucara Diamond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.