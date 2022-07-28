Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $7.18

Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.18 and traded as low as $5.48. Lundin Mining shares last traded at $5.49, with a volume of 67,942 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Lundin Mining from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Lundin Mining from SEK 106 to SEK 97 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lundin Mining presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.19.

Lundin Mining Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.54.

Lundin Mining Cuts Dividend

Lundin Mining ( OTCMKTS:LUNMF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $991.10 million during the quarter. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 27.68%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lundin Mining Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.0701 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.14%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.74%.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Featured Articles

