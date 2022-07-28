Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LUXA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LUXA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 220,900 shares, a growth of 641.3% from the June 30th total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 148,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Lux Health Tech Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

LUXA stock opened at $9.94 on Thursday. Lux Health Tech Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $10.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Lux Health Tech Acquisition by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition in the first quarter worth $99,000. Arena Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition in the first quarter worth $103,000. Vazirani Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $155,000. 64.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lux Health Tech Acquisition Company Profile

Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire companies in the healthcare and technology industries.

