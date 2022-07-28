M3-Brigade Acquisition III Corp. (NYSE:MBSC) Short Interest Up 720.0% in July

M3-Brigade Acquisition III Corp. (NYSE:MBSC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 720.0% from the June 30th total of 500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 87,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

M3-Brigade Acquisition III Stock Performance

NYSE:MBSC opened at $10.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.95. M3-Brigade Acquisition III has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $10.05.

Get M3-Brigade Acquisition III alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On M3-Brigade Acquisition III

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MBSC. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition III during the 4th quarter worth about $444,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition III in the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition III in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,374,000. Arena Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition III in the first quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition III in the first quarter worth approximately $4,753,000. 57.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About M3-Brigade Acquisition III

M3-Brigade Acquisition III Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for M3-Brigade Acquisition III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M3-Brigade Acquisition III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.