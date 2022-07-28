Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.92-$2.04 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Macerich also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.92 to $2.04 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Macerich from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Macerich from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Macerich from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Macerich from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Macerich from $11.25 to $8.50 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.95.

Shares of NYSE MAC traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.40. 61,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,015,409. Macerich has a 1 year low of $8.42 and a 1 year high of $22.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Macerich ( NYSE:MAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.20 million. Macerich had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 1.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Macerich will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is currently 300.00%.

In related news, CEO Hern Thomas E. O bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.49 per share, for a total transaction of $237,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 162,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,545,731.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, President Edward C. Coppola bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.28 per share, for a total transaction of $411,200.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 515,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,301,796.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hern Thomas E. O bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.49 per share, for a total transaction of $237,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 162,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,545,731.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 125,000 shares of company stock worth $1,173,450 in the last quarter. 1.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Macerich by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 6,640 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Macerich in the 1st quarter worth about $295,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Macerich by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 10,937 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Macerich by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC grew its position in Macerich by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 31,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 16,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

