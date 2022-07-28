MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.74-0.78 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $175-180 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $177.01 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on MTSI. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Cowen set a $55.00 target price on MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.60.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ MTSI opened at $54.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.26. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $42.85 and a 1 year high of $80.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 7.49 and a quick ratio of 6.50.

Insider Activity

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $165.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.14 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 31.70% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John Kober sold 4,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $220,558.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,471 shares in the company, valued at $4,085,820.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO John Kober sold 4,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $220,558.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,471 shares in the company, valued at $4,085,820.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles R. Bland sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $306,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,257 shares in the company, valued at $1,647,042.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,085 shares of company stock worth $872,069 over the last three months. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of MACOM Technology Solutions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,684,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,822,000 after purchasing an additional 84,293 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,563,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,621,000 after buying an additional 52,005 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 648,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,827,000 after buying an additional 13,293 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 355,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Analog Century Management LP boosted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Analog Century Management LP now owns 269,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,108,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

