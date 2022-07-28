Macquarie Downgrades News (NASDAQ:NWSA) to Neutral

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Macquarie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $21.10 price target on the stock. Macquarie’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.75% from the company’s previous close.

NWSA has been the topic of several other research reports. Guggenheim decreased their target price on News from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet cut News from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Shares of NWSA opened at $17.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.30 and its 200 day moving average is $19.62. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.31. News has a 12-month low of $14.95 and a 12-month high of $26.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. News had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that News will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWSA. Metropolis Capital Ltd lifted its position in News by 71.2% in the second quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 7,423,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,657,000 after buying an additional 3,087,650 shares during the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of News by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 12,156,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934,958 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of News by 6,064.6% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,832,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786,680 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of News by 35.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,262,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908,096 shares during the period. Finally, Incline Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of News in the fourth quarter valued at $40,987,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, focuses on creating and distributing content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and Investor's Business Daily through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

