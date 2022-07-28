Main Street Research LLC Acquires 200 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Main Street Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. ACT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $396,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Berkshire Bank increased its position in PepsiCo by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 11,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 7,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In related news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,463 shares of company stock valued at $2,002,677 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.00.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $173.25. The company had a trading volume of 55,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,438,158. The stock has a market cap of $239.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.83. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.48 and a 12-month high of $177.62.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 69.28%.

About PepsiCo

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

