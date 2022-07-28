Main Street Research LLC Has $452,000 Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Main Street Research LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 56.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,266 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,661 shares during the quarter. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $318,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Berkshire Bank bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $472.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, July 15th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Mastercard from $435.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $415.00.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of MA traded up $4.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $347.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,935,332. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $303.65 and a one year high of $399.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $334.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $348.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.74, for a total value of $34,847,283.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,841,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,033,167,903.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 325,982 shares of company stock worth $107,912,260 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

