Main Street Research LLC Has $805,000 Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Main Street Research LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,798 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $2,290,723,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,155,602 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $19,303,283,000 after buying an additional 2,836,966 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,322,051 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,460,085,000 after buying an additional 1,896,462 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,469,313 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,614,192,000 after buying an additional 1,609,489 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4,654.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,621,497 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $228,209,000 after buying an additional 1,587,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

NYSE:ABT traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $110.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,557,696. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.80. The company has a market capitalization of $192.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $101.24 and a twelve month high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.34. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.64% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 39.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.46.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total transaction of $5,661,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,973,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,539,670. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total transaction of $5,661,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,973,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,539,670. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $267,935.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,552.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,457 shares of company stock valued at $8,640,936. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

