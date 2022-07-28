Main Street Research LLC Purchases 1,904 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Main Street Research LLC increased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,164 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the quarter. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $694,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Intel by 5.9% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 77,441 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Intel by 8.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,722,808 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $185,351,000 after purchasing an additional 292,111 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC lifted its position in Intel by 13.0% during the first quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 8,682 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Intel by 4.4% during the first quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.78.

Intel Trading Down 1.3 %

Intel stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.66. 932,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,351,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.67. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $35.54 and a 52-week high of $56.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.25%.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

