Main Street Research LLC Sells 150 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Main Street Research LLC cut its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENTG. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 97.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ENTG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on Entegris from $160.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Entegris from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Entegris in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.11.

NASDAQ:ENTG traded down $0.84 on Thursday, hitting $104.88. 20,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,788,596. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97 and a beta of 1.22. Entegris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.92 and a 52 week high of $158.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.99.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $649.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.85 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 18.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 12.12%.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

