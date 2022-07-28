Main Street Research LLC Sells 426 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Main Street Research LLC lessened its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,105 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 19,248 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,160,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,731,000. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on MCD. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $263.00 to $259.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.77.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.5 %

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $260.18. 24,801 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,071,115. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $247.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.74. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.29%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Recommended Stories

