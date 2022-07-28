Main Street Research LLC Takes Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Main Street Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 209,771 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,011,000. EOG Resources makes up about 2.4% of Main Street Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 1.5% during the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 6,028 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 5,201 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 13,890 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,334 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 14.5% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 965 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EOG. Raymond James reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays set a $165.00 price objective on EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Johnson Rice upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.32.

In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $143,173.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,880 shares in the company, valued at $2,402,361.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total value of $267,843.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 66,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,417,388. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $143,173.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,402,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,395 shares of company stock worth $883,134. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG Resources stock traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $106.27. The company had a trading volume of 50,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,803,265. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.66. The stock has a market cap of $62.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.26. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.81 and a 1-year high of $147.99.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 29.77%. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 40.05%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

