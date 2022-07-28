MakiSwap Price Tops $0.0040 on Major Exchanges (MAKI)

MakiSwap (MAKI) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 27th. One MakiSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, MakiSwap has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. MakiSwap has a total market capitalization of $278,573.40 and $166,789.00 worth of MakiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004377 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001565 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002212 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00016230 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001789 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00033989 BTC.
MakiSwap Profile
MakiSwap’s total supply is 96,576,637 coins and its circulating supply is 68,971,718 coins. MakiSwap’s official Twitter account is @makiswap.
MakiSwap Coin Trading
