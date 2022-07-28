MakiSwap Price Tops $0.0040 on Major Exchanges (MAKI)

MakiSwap (MAKI) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 27th. One MakiSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, MakiSwap has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. MakiSwap has a total market capitalization of $278,573.40 and $166,789.00 worth of MakiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004377 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001565 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00016230 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00033989 BTC.

MakiSwap Profile

MakiSwap’s total supply is 96,576,637 coins and its circulating supply is 68,971,718 coins. MakiSwap’s official Twitter account is @makiswap.

MakiSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MakiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MakiSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MakiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

