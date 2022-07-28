Manhattan Associates’ (MANH) “Maintains” Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MANH traded down $2.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.15. 2,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,817. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.29. The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 73.05 and a beta of 1.83. Manhattan Associates has a twelve month low of $106.02 and a twelve month high of $188.52.

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.16. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 51.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 105.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 66.7% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 309.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,288 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,798,000 after purchasing an additional 28,187 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,944 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 182.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 585 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. 96.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

