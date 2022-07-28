Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the oil and gas producer on Monday, September 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%.

Marathon Oil has a payout ratio of 7.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Marathon Oil to earn $4.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.9%.

Shares of NYSE:MRO traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $23.74. The company had a trading volume of 209,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,058,092. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Marathon Oil has a 52-week low of $10.41 and a 52-week high of $33.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.46 and a 200 day moving average of $24.05. The company has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.61.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.04. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 35.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 30,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $849,056.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 290,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,154,880.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 79,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $2,246,255.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 321,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,052,120.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 30,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $849,056.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 290,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,154,880.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 17,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,415 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MRO shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Susquehanna upgraded Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.75.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

